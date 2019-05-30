Gujarat Board: Failed IX, XII? Take re-test in June

In a major relief to students of class IX and XII who failed in their final exams, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has allowed the students to appear for a re-test. To be conducted in the first week of June, the result of the re-test will be declared by June 15.

A statement issued by the GSHSEB stated that the decision has been taken by the state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama keeping in mind the requests made by the parents and the students.

Confirming the same, a board official said, "Students who failed in class IX and XII during final examination held in April 2019 will be able to appear for a re-test to be held on June 6. The results of the same will be declared by June 15. The decision has been taken so that students get another chance. We don't want them to lose a year. Many times, a student fails in one or two subjects due to some unforeseen reason but performs well in other subjects. If we give them another chance, they may score better and get to sit for upcoming board exams."

However, only recently, the board had refused to give in to demands for a re-test, after they protested that they had been asked out-of-syllabus questions in Class XII Sociology exam paper for English and Hindi mediums.

Students who appeared for the exam claimed that two entire pages of the question paper were not from the curriculum. However, the board, after investigation, had concluded that as the out-of-syllabus questions were for 15 marks, papers will be scored out of 85 marks instead of 100 following which they would be proportionately awarded on 100.