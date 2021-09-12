Gujarat BJP MLAs to meet today to decide next CM after Vijay Rupani's resignation

After Vijay Rupani resigned on Sunday as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on Saturday, the state BJP called for a legislative party meeting on Sunday to choose his successor. The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold the meeting at the BJP state headquarters in Ahmedabad today at 2 pm.

Among the frontrunners for the CM post are Deputy CM Nitin Patel, former state minister Gordhan Zadafia, and Praful K Patel, Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Lakshadweep, reported India Today quoting its sources.

Amid speculation of new names for the CM post, one was that of Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil. But later on Saturday, he told reporters, "Vijay Rupani has resigned from his post today. Naturally, there are a lot of names in the media for the new Chief Minister, including mine. I want to make it clear through this video that I am not in any such race."

All BJP MLAs will reach the headquarters for a meeting. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel were seen arriving in Gandhinagar's BJP office on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, BJP has appointed Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Pralhad Joshi have been appointed central observers and they will reach Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Vijay Rupani resigned on Saturday, saying, "I believe that now this journey of the development of Gujarat should proceed under the leadership of the prime minister with new enthusiasm and new energy. Keeping this in mind, I am resigning from the responsibility of the chief minister of Gujarat."

"Now, whatever responsibility will be given to me by the party, I will work with full responsibility and new energy under the leadership of the prime minister and under the guidance of (BJP) national president," he added.