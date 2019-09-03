Gujarat: BJP Corporator, 4 others attack man with rod

As per police officials, the incident took place at around 11 am inside the Arohi club.

A 36-year-old man was brutally beaten up by five men including a BJP corporator on Bopal-Ghuma road. In the incident, the victim sustained several injuries and was rushed to the hospital.



As per police officials, the incident took place at around 11 am inside the Arohi club. The victim Snehal Patel who has a construction business and is also the chairman of the Shivalik Society. Te society committee members had organised a meeting in the Arohi club to discuss society related issues on Sunday.h



The committee members Shankar Patel, Harshad Patel, Jayesh Patel, Dharmesh Patel and others were present. During the meeting, the accused identified as Suresh Patel and Mahesh Patel (Bhopal Ghuma BJP Corporator) abusing Snehal for his shabby work. As the two continues with the yelling, Snehal left the room.



Meanwhile, the Suresh and Vikash Patel followed him and attacked him from behind. Taking advantage of the situation, Mahesh Patel grabbed an iron rod from nearby and started hitting him. In the incident, Snehal sustained serious injuries on the head.



Later he was rushed to a private hospital for treatment and a complaint was lodged against the five people with the Bopal police station. As per police, the case has been lodged against Mahesh Patel, Suresh Patel, Vikash Patel and two other men who were friends of Mahesh.



RR Rathwa, inspector said, "We have registered a complaint against five people in the matter, and are investigating.



All five accused are absconding and search for them is on. Primary investigation revealed that a couple of months back there was some maintenance work done in the society and the society members were not happy with it. This was the cause for rivalry between two parties."