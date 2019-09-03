Gujarat: BJP Corporator, 4 others attack man with rod

Headlines

Meet the only Indian businessman who owns Rs 12 crore McLaren, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his father is…

Shah Rukh Khan's security gets tightened after protests outside Mannat, it's not because of Jawan, real reason is...

G20: ‘Bharat Mandapam’, know about India’s G20 Summit venue, built at cost of Rs 2700 crore

Sana Khan murder case: Obscene videos, honey trap and gruesome killing; twisted details of BJP leader’s death

Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani may launch India’s cheapest 5G phone at Reliance Industries’ AGM, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet the only Indian businessman who owns Rs 12 crore McLaren, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his father is…

Shah Rukh Khan's security gets tightened after protests outside Mannat, it's not because of Jawan, real reason is...

G20: ‘Bharat Mandapam’, know about India’s G20 Summit venue, built at cost of Rs 2700 crore

10 ways to lower uric acid levels

Inspirational Sudha Murthy quotes on husbands

Health benefits of coriander leaves (Dhaniya)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Shah Rukh Khan's security gets tightened after protests outside Mannat, it's not because of Jawan, real reason is...

Naseeruddin Shah says 'mainstream cinema has ruined taste of audience': 'Every film has references from Mahabharata...'

The Vaccine War: R Madhavan watches Vivek Agnihotri film at USA screening, says 'totally blown out of my mind'

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Gujarat: BJP Corporator, 4 others attack man with rod

As per police officials, the incident took place at around 11 am inside the Arohi club.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Sep 03, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A 36-year-old man was brutally beaten up by five men including a BJP corporator on Bopal-Ghuma road. In the incident, the victim sustained several injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

As per police officials, the incident took place at around 11 am inside the Arohi club. The victim Snehal Patel who has a construction business and is also the chairman of the Shivalik Society. Te society committee members had organised a meeting in the Arohi club to discuss society related issues on Sunday.h

The committee members Shankar Patel, Harshad Patel, Jayesh Patel, Dharmesh Patel and others were present. During the meeting, the accused identified as Suresh Patel and Mahesh Patel (Bhopal Ghuma BJP Corporator) abusing Snehal for his shabby work. As the two continues with the yelling, Snehal left the room.

Meanwhile, the Suresh and Vikash Patel followed him and attacked him from behind. Taking advantage of the situation, Mahesh Patel grabbed an iron rod from nearby and started hitting him. In the incident, Snehal sustained serious injuries on the head.

Later he was rushed to a private hospital for treatment and a complaint was lodged against the five people with the Bopal police station. As per police, the case has been lodged against Mahesh Patel, Suresh Patel, Vikash Patel and two other men who were friends of Mahesh.

RR Rathwa, inspector said, "We have registered a complaint against five people in the matter, and are investigating.

All five accused are absconding and search for them is on. Primary investigation revealed that a couple of months back there was some maintenance work done in the society and the society members were not happy with it. This was the cause for rivalry between two parties."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Naveen-ul-Haq reacts after being snubbed from Afghanistan's Asia Cup squad, shares cryptic post

Noise Raksha Bandhan Sale: Upto 74% off on ColorFit Pulse 3, plus extra Rs 200 off by using this code

No split in NCP, reiterates Sharad Pawar; says MLAs don’t mean entire party

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

Meet IAS officer who failed UPSC exam 4 times at different stages, then got AIR…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE