Gujarat: Agricultural bad loans rise by 48 per cent in a year

The bad loans of farmers in the state rose by 48 per cent to Rs 6,326 crore during the first quarter of the current financial year, said a recent banking report. This is, in contrast, to merely 6.79 per cent rise in total bank loans to farmers in the state in the same period.

Importantly, bad loan grew faster at 53 per cent in term loan category, which means that farmers are buying assets for agriculture, but are unable to pay loans.

According to the report of State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2019-20, total agricultural loans stood at Rs 87,651 crore, compared to Rs 82,075 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, indicating a rise of 6.79 per cent.

The crop loan, or the loans required to meet the day-to-day expenses – like seeds, fertilizers and pesticides, stood at Rs 49,339 crore in Q1 of current fiscal compared to Rs 45,607 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The term loan, used to buy assets like tractors or other machinery, stood at Rs 38,312 crore, a rise of 5.06 per cent compared to Rs 36,468 crore.

While loans have risen marginally, bad loans or Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) see a sharp rise. Crop loan NPA grew by 38.97 per cent to Rs 2,054 crore, term loan NPA grew 53 per cent to Rs, 4,272 crore while overall agriculture NPA grew 48.15 per cent to Rs 6,326 crore during the same time period.

Economist and former principal of H K Arts College, Hemantkumar Shah said that this is a clear sign of rising agricultural distress in the country.

"This means that farmers are not earning enough to repay their loans. This does not seem to be a case of willful default and seems that the situation is such that farmers are unable to repay loans. Farmers prefer to repay loans on time, as this would enable them to get next loans at a concessional rate," said Shah.

He also said that if loans are remaining nearly stagnant and bad loans rising disproportionately to the loans, there is no way that farmers' income in the country can be doubled by 2022.

Sagar Rabari, Founder President of Gujarat Khedut Ekta Samiti said that factors like blamed mismanagement by government, drought, the rising cost of agricultural inputs and sluggish prices of agricultural products for the past couple of years for stagnation in the farmers' income.

"Previous year was of drought and rising NPA is a clear reflection of it. The central government, unlike previous governments, has failed to intervene in the market to benefit the farmers, which resulted in farmers not getting remunerative prices of their produces. On the other hand, input costs have risen disproportionately to the rise in remuneration. So there is no real growth in farmers income, causing the bad loans to rise," added Rabari.