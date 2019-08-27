Gujarat: After raids, businessmen discuss plastic ban, seek alternatives

The Businessmen using plastic materials on Monday, discussed the problems faced due to ban on Single Use Plastics and plastics up to 50 microns as the civic body has begun a crackdown on the manufacturers, sellers and users of plastic materials.

While there was a consensus about complying with the law to stop the use of plastic, they discussed on what alternatives are available, whether there is a likelihood that the alternative is sustainable and whether there would be any disruptive impact because of the implementation.

Representatives of hotels, restaurants, FMCG sector, bakery, ice-cream parlours, dairies, farsan and sweet makers had met at Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) to discuss the road ahead amid the new diktat from the central government to make India plastic free. "There was a general consensus about implementation of ban of plastic up to 50 microns and single use plastics. However, there is a confusion whether other plastics are banned as well. We also received complaints that while local players are raided for use of plastics, but no action is taken against MNC food chains using similar products," said Durgesh Buch, president of GCCI. He also said that along with ban on plastic, users should also be given viable alternatives in such a way that there is no monopoly in sourcing materials. With festival season approaching, food players are already concerned about the pile up of the inventory.

Options for take-aways were also discussed as alternative of plastic for food parcel is difficult. Players said that such harsh actions at a time when the economy has slowed down is adversely affecting the confidence of the businessmen.