Gujarat: ACPC declares provisional merit list for engineering, pharmacy

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) on Tuesday declared the provisional list for degree engineering and pharmacy. A total of 33,164 students made through the merit list of engineering whereas 15,336 students made through the merit list for pharmacy.

A total of 33,838 students had registered for engineering of which 33,164 made it to the merit list. Manek Bharatbhai who hails from Bhavnagar ranked 1, topping the merit list with 99.99 percentile.

Of the 33,164 students, majority are from Gujarat board. While 28,411 are from Gujarat board, 3519 are CBSE students, 231are ICSE students and three from NIOS. Students will be able to view their merit number on the ACPC's website.

For pharmacy, a total of 15,573 students had registered out of which 15,336 students made it to merit list. Jikar Tapan secured rank 1 in pharmacy merit list. Similar to engineernig, 14,636 students are from state board, 662 from CBSE and 38 from ICSE.

With this, mock round for choice-filling for engineering and pharmacy admissions began and students will be able to fill their choices by June 16 for engineering and June 18 for pharmacy. The ACPC will declare the final merit list on June 19 for engienering and on June 21 for pharmacy.

Engineering has not witnessed good response this year. As against a total number of 72,000 seats for engineering in the state, officials of ACPC were expecting vacant seats as there were only 40,000 students. But nearly 50% seats remaining vacant has put many in shock. Some believe that the trend of engineering seats being vacant is only increasing over the years. Experts believe that the eligibility criteria for engineering needs to be further reduced.

On other hand, there is more interest from students for pharmacy courses. For nearly 7000 seats, more than double the number of registrations has been received. It is because this year, the eligibility criteria has been reduced from 45% to minimum passing marks.

Engineering merit list: Board Number of students

GSEB – 28411

CBSE – 3519

ICSE – 231

Others – 03

Total – 33164