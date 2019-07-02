Gujarat: 96,000 mid-day meal workers' salary delayed

The association of mid-day meal workers in the state are an unhappy as they have not been paid their wages for the last four months. Not only this, the association has claimed that they are forced to shell money out of their own pocket to buy vegetables and other necessary items for preparation of the mid-day meal.

Hasubhai Joshi, general secretary of the association said that in Gujarat 96,000 workers associated with the mid-day meal are yet to get their wages. "Our cook and helpers have not been paid their salaries. We have made several representations to the concerned authorities including the mid-day meal in-charge commissioner JD Desai but our appeals have fallen on deaf ears," said Joshi. He said the delay in payment is despite the fact that the state government has enough grants on hand to pay for the same.

He said if that wasn't enough the workers and cooks are forced to shell out their own money to buy the necessary ingredients for the mid-day meal. "On an average we get Rs2.5 per child for Class 1 to 5 and Rs3.5 per child for Class 6 to 8 to buy vegetables and spices to make the mid-day meals. The grains and oils are provided by the state directly," said Joshi. He said for this the government makes a payment of cooking cost. "Since the schools began in June we are yet to get the cooking cost. But we cannot stop making the mid-day meal because the government has warned us of dire consequences. How long can we continue this in absence of both payment of salary and cooking cost," said Joshi.

In charge commissioner of MDM Scheme in Gujarat, JD Desai admitted that the dues were pending but it will soon be disbursed. "The pending dues are not for four months. We got the grant in June and will be disbursing it soon. As for the cooking cost, we give it in advance but it is pending for June which will also be immediately disbursed."

Raw Material Cost