Gujarat: 50 students from 13 schools groomed for innovative thinking

Close to 50 students of about 13 schools from across the state are being groomed for innovative thinking, real life problem solving and entrepreneurship. This is a part of two week long Design Bootcamp 2019, organised by Gujarat Technological University (GTU) and Student Start-up and Innovation Policy (SSIP) of Gujarat government.

The boot camp began on Monday at Design Innovation Centre (DIC – Hub) of GTU. The centre is a state of the art facility to promote, nurture and advance the culture of design, innovation, creative problem solving and entrepreneurship.

GTU vice chancellor Navin Sheth expressed the need to encourage students to think and nurture their ideas in order to solves problems of the society. Students will be trained to identify a societal problem, define it, find a solution to it using technology, create a prototype and then scale it into a sustainable business model. They will have hands on experience of working on a live problem as well as creating a business model of the solution they have created. These will be evaluated by experts towards the end of the camp.

"Globally practiced design thinking ideology and practical based learning approach are at the core. During these two weeks students of standard 8-12 will get the opportunity to explore creative thinking, innovation process, sketching, problem solving, and material exploration through various sessions conducted by experts all with fun learning through games and hand-on exercises," said Karmjit Bihola, assistant professor at Centre for Industrial Design and coordinator of Design Innovation Centre at GTU.

