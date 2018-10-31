Gujarat: 30-year-old seduced minor girl with promises of marriage

A complaint of rape was lodged with the Nikol police station on Monday after an 18-year-old girl alleged that her 30-year-old neighbour had had sex with her several times in different guesthouses for the past two years, by promising her marriage.

The complaint was lodged by Sunita (name changed), a resident of Nikol. She stated in her complaint that two years back, when she was sixteen, she used to go to the garden of her apartment building for walks. During that time, she had met the accused, her neighbour, identified as Mehul Patel (30) and they started talking. Patel works in an ice cream factory and lives with his wife and son in the same apartment building as the victim.

They started meeting often, and eventually, Patel proposed to her, telling her that he wanted to marry her and even promising to divorce his wife. As per Sunita's allegations, Patel used to take her to different guesthouses in the city where they had sex, over the past two years.

Around a month back, when Sunita approached Patel and broached the subject of marriage, Patel got angry and started abusing her. He refused to marry her and even threatened to throw acid on her face if she uttered a word regarding the matter to anyone.

On Sunday, Sunita narrated the entire incident to his aunt and later, on Monday, a complaint was lodged with the Nikol police station against the accused. The police are investigating the matter and searching for Patel who has been on the run.