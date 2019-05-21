Gujarat: 2794 students register for engineering on day 1

The Admissions Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) started PIN distribution and admission process from Monday and online registration will continue till June 4.

Day one of the admission process for engineering had a total of 2794 students registering and a total of 20,219 personal identification number (PINs) sold. The Admissions Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) started PIN distribution and admission process from Monday and online registration will continue till June 4.



An official from ACPC said, "The seat matrixs will be prepared by June 11 and a provisional merit list will be out by June 11. A choice filling mock round will be held on June 16 and its results and merit list will be ready by June 11. The final round of choice filling will take place from June 19 to 23 and college allocations will be completed by June 26.



There are nearly 61,000 seats in 137 engineering colleges across the state. With engineering, the admission process of pharmacy diploma and degree in pharmacy also began on Monday.



The eligibility criteria for entry to degree pharmacy courses has been reduced from 45 per cent to minimum passing marks in Class 12 boards. There are nearly 5,000 seats for pharmacy offered by 65-70 colleges.



This year, there has been a drop of new engineering and pharmacy colleges across the state. As per All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). It has received a total of 228 applications for engineering colleges and 891 applications for pharmacy colleges from across the country.