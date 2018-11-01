Gujarat: 25 activists detained for staging protest

Twenty-five activists and several locals in Narmada district and adjoining tribal areas of Gujarat were allegedly detained for staging a protest by the local police on Wednesday.

Mudita Vidrohi and Nita Mahadev of Gujarat Lok Samiti, who were among those detained, said the police not detained them without women police but also detained after 6 pm which is against the law.

"We were not there to take part in any event or protest. The cops kept tailing us on October 30 when we reached the village to show solidarity with the tribals who were on a fast as a mark of protest against the statue of unity. Moreover, the tribals were fasting at their home and not in some public place," said Vidrohi. The other activists to be detained were Rohit Prajapati, a renowned environmental activist, and other local leaders. They were sent back on October 31 early morning.

Tribals show black flag

Tribal communities in central and southern Gujarat staged protest programme against the Statue of Unity project.

They said that they were not paid sufficient compensation for their land been acquired for project.

The former CM Suresh Mehta took the lead in Narmada district. The tribal people showed black flags and released black balloons marking their resentment.