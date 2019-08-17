Gujarat: 2 dead, 4 injured in SG highway mishap

Two people were killed and four others were injured in a road accident when a mixture truck and Gujarat State Transport bus rammed into each other on SG highway near Karnavati club during the wee hours of Thursday.

As per police officials, the incident took place at around 3 am on Thursday after the truck driver was driving the vehicle on the wrong side of the road, hitting the StateTransport bus which was moving towards Vishala side.

In the incident, four passengers, who were sitting on the left side of the bus, were injured after the bus’ door was damaged. The police said that two passengers died on the spot.

Investigation revealed that bus carrying passengers of Godhra was on the way to Bhuj when the accident took place.

The police said that the truck driver fled from the spot leaving the truck behind on the accident spot. The traffic police were informed about the incident and the passengers were immediately rushed to Sola Civil hospital for medical aid.

The left side of the bus was damaged in such a way that the passengers were stuck inside the bus and with the help of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES), the doors were cut down and the passengers were rescued from it.