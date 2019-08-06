Gujarat: 2 Congress leaders back decision on Article 370

Even as the Congress protested revocation of Article 370 at the Centre, two of the party’s leaders in the state expressed their support for it. A visual message from PAAS leader and Congress member Hardik Patel stating his support for the abrogation began doing the rounds.

The graphic shows Hardik in front of a map of India, with some text stating that the decision taken on Kashmir is the right one. Hardik did not respond to messages from DNA but his aide Nikhil Savani confirmed this was Hardik’s stand on the issue.

A similar post was being circulated with Congress MLA Lalit Vasoya’s name. It showed his support for the decision on Article 370.