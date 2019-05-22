GSEB SSC Result 2019: I'll be a topper, Shashwat Upadhyay tells self, achieves it

When Shashwat Upadhyay entered Class 10 last year, he put up a board in his room that proclaimed "I am a board topper". A year later, Upadhyay ensured that his wish comes true after the teen scored a 99.99 percentile in the recently announced class 10 results of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

Upadhyay, who is among the toppers in Gujarat, said the result did not come as a surprise. "This is what I wanted and I was confident of getting it," said Upadhyay a student of Shri Ganesh Vidyamandir in Vasna. Upadhyay who scored 97.16% said he had never been interested in watching television and spending time on mobile. He always considered gadgets as distraction and had just one track focus of topping Class 10 exams. It should be noted that with 99.99 percentile, he is among an exclusive group of students to achieve the same. "I plan pursue Science (Group A) and aspired to be an engineer. I want to pursue metallurgy and help make weapons for my country," said Upadhyay.

Incidentally, his father Dr Chirag Upadhyay is cool about his son not following his footsteps. "I know usually the children of doctors prefer to be in the field of medicine, but, I am fine with Shahwat pursuing a career of his choice. My daughter is already a doctor so how many do you need in a family?" he asks laughingly.

The Upadhyay couple say that their biggest concern for their son was whether he was getting adequate sleep or not. "I know for other parents they might have to push their children to study. Here we had to fight with him to ensure that he got a good sleep because he would study so much," said Dr Upadhyay.

The teen, to ensure that there was no distraction, one fine day voluntarily packed up the television and put it in his dad's car. "He disconnected the DTH and asked me to ensure that the TV was in my office and not in the house," said the senior Upadhyay remembering the extent to which his son was willing to go to not get distracted.

No Distractions

