GSEB SSC Result 2019: 66.97% clear class 10, girls outperform boys again

The class 10 board results announced on Sunday by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board saw a marginal dip in pass percentage with girls as usual outnumbering boys in performance. This year 66.97% of those who appeared for the exams managed to clear it, a dip from the 67.50% results in 2018. Against 8.23 lakh students who appeared for the exams, 5.51 lakh students were declared to be successful.

It should be noted that while the dip is marginal, this is the lowest result in the last three years. In 2015, the state had seen a pass percentage of 54.42% and the result of 2019 is the second lowest after that.

Overall 72.64% of the total number of girl students managed to clear the exams against 62.83% male students. However, the overall pass percentage of both male and female students saw a dip viz-a viz 2018. The superior performance of girl students continued even in cases where the examinee was a repeater or appeared as a private student.

Medium wise English medium students performed better than their peers in Gujarati medium. 88.11% of students cleared the exams in English medium against 64.58% in Gujarati medium. It should be noted that over the last few years, Gujarati medium students have performed poorly compared to their peers in any other medium.

For Ahmedabad city the overall pass percentage was 72.45% , which incidentally wsa lower than the results posted by Morbi (74.09%) and even the union territory of Daman (77.41%).

Prakruti Dangi, a student to Vidyanagar High School who scored 91.6% said that while she was happy with her results, this entire focus on marks needs to be reconsidered. "Like any other student I had a pressure to perform better. But I believe we need not focus just on marks and look at reducing exam pressure," said Dangi.

Suresh Acharya, a teacher with HB Kapadia School said that there is a need to focus on students who may not be very good at their studies. "At our school we focus on both types of students. We also make it a point to counsel parents whenever we feel that student is under undue pressure from home. It is very important for them to know that they will be valued irrespective of their results," said Acharya.

Model residential schools post 95.31% results

Twenty of the 33 Model residential schools set up by the Gujarat government 20 of them registered a 100% results. Overall such schools posted a 95.31% result. These schools were set up to cater to students from the backward communities.