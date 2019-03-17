Group vandalises AMTS bus over ticket, thrash driver, conductor

A complaint was lodged with the Satellite police station on Friday late night after a group of around seven people vandalised an AMTS bus near Shivranjani area, trashed the bus driver and conductor.
The complaint was lodged by victim Laxman Bharwad, conductor of AMTS bus. He stated in his complaint that on Friday 11.15 pm that the AMTS were heading towards Ghuma, during which a passenger was caught travelling on the bus with the BRTS bus ticket. After Bharwad told him that he has to buy an AMTS ticket, the passenger bought the ticket and got down near Ramdevnagar area.