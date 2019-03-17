Group vandalises AMTS bus over ticket, thrash driver, conductor

A complaint was lodged with the Satellite police station on Friday late night after a group of around seven people vandalised an AMTS bus near Shivranjani area, trashed the bus driver and conductor.



The complaint was lodged by victim Laxman Bharwad, conductor of AMTS bus. He stated in his complaint that on Friday 11.15 pm that the AMTS were heading towards Ghuma, during which a passenger was caught travelling on the bus with the BRTS bus ticket. After Bharwad told him that he has to buy an AMTS ticket, the passenger bought the ticket and got down near Ramdevnagar area.





Later when the bus was returning back to the route, the same passenger stopped the bus near Shivranjani area and around seven people got inside the bus started abusing the conductor and driver. The verbal dispute broke into physical fight. The group started beating up the conductor and driver, and later vandalised the bus by breaking the window.A complaint was lodged with Satellite police station against the group of seven and further investigation is on.