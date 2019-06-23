Groundnut scam: Congress finds adulterated sacks

Congress party unearthed one more case of groundnut scam. Kisan Cell of the party, local farmers organisations and farmers activities conducted a janta raid on Friday evening at a godown in Gandhidham, where groundnut was stored. The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in state Legislative Assembly, Paresh Dhanani alleged that BJP government in the state is constantly avoiding an inquiry by a High Court judge. The party now plans to raise issue during the upcoming Monsoon session of state Legislative Assembly beginning July 2.

Amid reports that there was adulteration in the stock procured by state agencies and stored at a go-down at Mithi Rohar near Gandhidham, a local traders' association, Kisaan Cell of Congress and other farmers organisations conducted a janta raid on Friday evening and found pebbles mixed with groundnut. Good-quality groundnut procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP) is diverted and replaced with adulterated stock, has links with the chief minister's office, the opposition party claimed. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani denied the charges, saying the procurement of groundnut was the responsibility of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), a central agency.

Dhanani said it was a "multi- crore scam" and demanded a commission led by a high court judge to investigate it and also a judicial inquiry, and warned of agitation if the demand was not met. "Good-quality groundnut procured from farmers by local societies was diverted and replaced with poor-quality groundnut," the Congress leader alleged. "We have been demanding a probe by a sitting high court judge since February 2017, but our request fell on deaf ears because the scam is directly linked to the chief ministers office. We are going to launch an agitation until the thieves are put behind the bars," he said.

Denying the allegations, chief minister Rupani pointed out that groundnut purchase was NAFED's responsibility. "Police case has been filed against whatever happened in Gandhindham. Opposition is making false allegations and politicising the issue, and it is not concerned about farmers' interest," he said. NAFED director and former BJP minister Dileep Sanghani called the allegations baseless. "Groundnut is purchased by village societies. The money is paid to farmers immediately. Those behind the 2017 scam have been sent to jail," he said.