GIIS violates FRC order yet again, parents now seek help from CM

Parents of students of Global Indian International School (GIIS) were left in shock on Tuesday morning when the school authorities, despite an order from the Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC) to admit students, refused to take back students who were given leaving certificates. Parents of over 35 students had breathed a sigh of relief after the FRC, on Monday, had stayed punitive actions taken by the school against students. However, when they dropped their children off at the school on Tuesday morning, the administration not only refused to take them back, but asked parents to re-admit the children and pay the fees.

The parents then rushed to Kamalam, BJP's headquarters seek help from the chief minister who was to address media persons there. "This is real 'Dadagiri' of the school," said Jay Parikh, one of the parent. "The school is not even obeying the FRC. Where do we as parents go? This was the reason we visited Kamalam and met the CM. He has directed the case to state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama who has called all of us on Wednesday morning for a meeting."

They alleged that the students were made to stand outside the school building on Tuesday morning and the parents were asked to re-admit the children.

On Monday, the FRC passed an order observing, "During the pendency of the matter before the Supreme court, the committee has not taken any action till date for non-compliance of its order however since the school has started taking punitive actions against the students despite the fact that the parents were ready and willing to pay the fees as determined by the committee, the school is directed to stay all such punitive actions."

It further stated that the school is directed to accept the cheques of all such outstanding fees from the parents on the basis of the fees determined by the committee. The school has committed a breach of the provision as well as the final orders passed by the committee and issued school leaving certificates to various students for non-payment of fees.

"The state government had brought this Act and had set up zone-wise FRCs. But there is no implementation of the Act. We do not know whether the FRC works under the school or it is the other way round because the school is violating the FRC order. Even the cops are supporting the school authorities," another parent said.

When dna contacted the school management, a GIIS spokesperson said, "We have followed the due process for fixing of school fees and are in full compliance of the guidelines, directed by the Supreme Court vide order dated February 2, 2018."

When prodded about FRC violation and asked why the students were asked for re-admission, there was no response.