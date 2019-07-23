Gang of seven loots taps worth Rs 10 lakh at Chandkheda

In a rather unusual robbery on Sunday, seven people went to a construction site, threatened the watchman with a knife and looted taps worth Rs 10 lakh from the place. A complaint was lodged with the Chandkheda police station by Pankaj Nayak (45), a resident of Vrundavan Pearl-2 apartments, where construction is ongoing currently.

He stated in his complaint that at around 3am on Sunday, while the watchman, identified as Isuba Solanki was asleep, seven unidentified men entered the construction site in a car. Two of the accused pulled out a knife and started threatening Solanki, who was still in bed, while the rest went into the site and started stealing water taps from inside the storeroom.

The accused put the taps inside a compartment in the car and before leaving the spot, took away the watchman's mobile SIM card with them. The total worth of the taps stolen from the site was estimated at Rs 10 lakh.

Right now, Chandkheda police are trying to recover CCTV footage from the nearby area, so as to identify the vehicle and the accused. However, no arrests have been made yet and further investigation is on.

As It Happened...

