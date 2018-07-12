Fuse blown? Power complaints surge in Gujarat

Complaints of power supply disruptions, loose connections, etc have shot to 32.53 lakh in 2017-18 from 25.90 lakh in 2016-17

Is performance of power distribution companies in Gujarat slipping? Or is it a case of customers expecting better service? Official data shows that customer complaints related to electricity supply interruptions, loose connections, and other related issues shot by more than a quarter in the state in the last year.

Six power distribution companies (discoms) operating in the state received as many as 32.53 lakh complaints from customers in 2017-18, documents placed before the State Advisory Committee (SAC) of Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) during its 25th meeting on Tuesday, revealed.

The number of complaints was over 25 per cent higher than the previous year when the number stood at 25.90 lakh.

According to the documents, most of the complaints were about loose connection in electricity poles, blown fuse, electricity interruption due to breakdowns or other reasons, and non-functional or defective meters.

Officials attributed the rise in complaints to two factors — consumers becoming more demanding, and automated complaint system.

"Earlier, customers were used to occasional power outage, but because they are now habituated to 24x7 power supply, complaints start pouring in even if supply is disrupted for a little while," said a senior official of a discom, requesting anonymity.

Introduction of automated complaint system and mobile applications has also led to the increase in the number of complaints.

"The consumer complaint system has become more robust now. Earlier, when complaints were accepted manually, only one would be registered for a common interruption or problem. Now, if two consumers call about the same problem, they are registered as separate complaints. Similarly, many customers immediately register a complaint on mobile apps," a senior GERC official said.

Of the total 32.53 lakh complaints in 2017-18, the four government power discoms, i.e., UGVCL, MGVCL, DGVCL, and PGVCL, accounted for 29.66 lakh complaints, which is more than 91 per cent. They had received 23.30 lakh complaints in the previous year.

UGVCL, which distributes power in north Gujarat, including rural Ahmedabad, received 8.88 lakh complaints in 2017-18 (5.16 lakh in the previous year), the highest among all the discoms. Its 72 per cent rise in complaints was also the highest.

WHY THE SPURT