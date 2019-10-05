Extend crop damage claim date: Ex-min Jayanti Kavadiya to Gujarat govt

Former minister and BJP MLA Jayanti Kavadiya has written to the state government seeking their intervention in extending the deadline to file for insurance claims in case of crop loss.

In a letter to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Kavadiya said that the last date for filing claims for crop loss under the crop insurance scheme was October 1, 2019. "It has been brought to our notice that many farmers have missed the deadline and we request you to extend the same," said Kavadiya.

He said the crop loss due to excess rainfall this year has severely affected the cotton, groundnut and sesame crop. "Not just Morbi, but almost all districts have been affected. Extending the deadline to file for the insurance claims will benefit a lot of the farmers," said Kavadiya.

In the letter, Kavadiya has also sought that offline centres for filing claims under the crop insurance be set up at the district and taluka level.

Earlier the leader of the Opposition Paresh Dhanani had also demanded that farmers be compensated for their crop loss due to the rains at the earliest. The party had also claimed that standing crops worth Rs 25,000 crore were damaged due to the heavy rains and resultant water logging.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had earlier said that the Gujarat government will seek financial assistance from the Centre to compensate farmers for the crop loss due to heavy rainfall. Patel had then announced a survey of the crop loss so that the state can get an estimate of the funds to be sought from the Centre for the loss.