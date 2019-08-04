Evening rains lash Ahmedabad, leave roads waterlogged

According to a data of AMC, the city recorded 24.82 mm rains between degrees Celsius6am to 9pm on Saturday.

Late evening rains threw many parts of the city out of gear on Saturday. Several roads were waterlogged affecting vehicular traffic. North Zone of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) received 51 mm and 46.17 mm rains between 8 pm and 9 pm. Rains will continue in Ahmedabad city for about a week, said a forecast by the weather department. Consistent rains are also expected a marginal fall in the temperature.



North Zone received maximum 58.84 mm rains followed by East Zone (49.5 mm), West Zone (16.9 mm), South Zone (16.75 mm), Central Zone (14.75 mm), South West Zone (12 mm) and North West Zone (5 mm) respectively. This led to waterlogging in areas like Prahladnagar, Satellite, S G Highway, Gota, Vaishnodevi, Isanpur, Ramol, Narol, Naroda, Danilimda, Vastral, Maninagar, Chandkheda and Sabarmati among others.



Rains will continue in Ahmedabad city for about a week, said a forecast by the weather department. Consistent rains are also expected a marginal fall in the temperature. It has been almost a week that the current spell of rains had begun in the city and it is expected to continue for another week. Rains are likely to intensify from Thursday onwards. According to IMD, the maximum temperature stood at 31.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature stood at 26.2 degrees Celsius.



However, city administration claimed that it is better equipped to handle rains this year compared to the previous year. Vijay Nehra, commissioner of AMC recently said that while last year the city witnessed water logging at 208 location when it rained up to two inches, this year water logging has been restricted to only 18 locations. "Even in these locations, we are able to drain water faster than in 2018," he said attributing it to better checking of the drainage system in the city, removal of blockages and finding better connectivity of the sewer lines. Pumping capacity was also enhanced to ensure that drainage is faster, he had said.

