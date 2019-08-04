Evening rains lash Ahmedabad, leave roads waterlogged

Headlines

Munmun Dutta pens heartfelt note of gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 15 years

5.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Weather Update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall today in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, check forecast for other states

Nupur Sanon hits back at troll calling her and Kriti Sanon 'flop sisters'

JRD Tata birth anniversary: When, where was India's first computer built? Know industrialist's connection

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Munmun Dutta pens heartfelt note of gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 15 years

DNA Special: Former US intelligence officer's claims regarding aliens explained

World's most profitable film: Made in Rs 6 lakh, earned Rs 800 crore; it's not Saw, Barbie, Kashmir Files, Kerala Story

Heart health: 7 spices that control cholesterol

10 lessons by Gaur Gopal Das for success, wealth

9 superfoods to increase testosterone levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

DNA | ISIS's 'high profile' network in Maharashtra decoded

Manipur: Centre asks CBI to probe Manipur horror video, wants trials outside state, 7 arrested

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

Munmun Dutta pens heartfelt note of gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 15 years

Nupur Sanon hits back at troll calling her and Kriti Sanon 'flop sisters'

World's most profitable film: Made in Rs 6 lakh, earned Rs 800 crore; it's not Saw, Barbie, Kashmir Files, Kerala Story

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Evening rains lash Ahmedabad, leave roads waterlogged

According to a data of AMC, the city recorded 24.82 mm rains between degrees Celsius6am to 9pm on Saturday.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 06:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Late evening rains threw many parts of the city out of gear on Saturday. Several roads were waterlogged affecting vehicular traffic. North Zone of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) received 51 mm and 46.17 mm rains between 8 pm and 9 pm. Rains will continue in Ahmedabad city for about a week, said a forecast by the weather department. Consistent rains are also expected a marginal fall in the temperature.

According to a data of AMC, the city recorded 24.82 mm rains between degrees Celsius6am to 9pm on Saturday. With this, the seasonal rain has risen to 296.01 mm.

North Zone received maximum 58.84 mm rains followed by East Zone (49.5 mm), West Zone (16.9 mm), South Zone (16.75 mm), Central Zone (14.75 mm), South West Zone (12 mm) and North West Zone (5 mm) respectively. This led to waterlogging in areas like Prahladnagar, Satellite, S G Highway, Gota, Vaishnodevi, Isanpur, Ramol, Narol, Naroda, Danilimda, Vastral, Maninagar, Chandkheda and Sabarmati among others.

Rains will continue in Ahmedabad city for about a week, said a forecast by the weather department. Consistent rains are also expected a marginal fall in the temperature. It has been almost a week that the current spell of rains had begun in the city and it is expected to continue for another week. Rains are likely to intensify from Thursday onwards. According to IMD, the maximum temperature stood at 31.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature stood at 26.2 degrees Celsius.

However, city administration claimed that it is better equipped to handle rains this year compared to the previous year. Vijay Nehra, commissioner of AMC recently said that while last year the city witnessed water logging at 208 location when it rained up to two inches, this year water logging has been restricted to only 18 locations. "Even in these locations, we are able to drain water faster than in 2018," he said attributing it to better checking of the drainage system in the city, removal of blockages and finding better connectivity of the sewer lines. Pumping capacity was also enhanced to ensure that drainage is faster, he had said.

Rain In Figures

North Zone received maximum 58.84 mm rains followed by East Zone (49.5 mm), West Zone (16.9 mm), South Zone (16.75 mm), Central Zone (14.75 mm), South West Zone (12 mm) and North West Zone
(5 mm) respectively

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3000 crore, it's not Rajinikanth, Kamal, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Vijay, or Ajith

Kerala government announces reservation for transgender students in Nursing courses

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states; check state-wise forecast

India Couture Week 2023: Bhumi Pednekar stuns in golden ensemble as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl

Kareena Kapoor soaks in the European sun with her little munchkin: See pic

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE