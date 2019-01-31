Environmentalist Vandana Shiva warns of mind colonisation

Environmental activist Vandana Shiva on Wednesday warned that the ultimate colonisation is the one that is happening of the mind and this is happening through data mining.

Shiva was in the city for delivering the 4th Sabarmati Lecture on Swaraj For Rejuvenating India's Ecology and Economy at the Sabarmati Ashram as part of the 71st Death anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Talking about Swaraj, Shiva said that today's Swaraj needs to be one against junk food.

"We don't realise how closely our food habits and ecology is related. As junk food consumption increases, we end up dumping the package as garbage anywhere and that is why we need a Swachh Bharat campaign," said Shiva.

She also stressed the need to not look at food and water as a commodity. There is no other way to the future other than Swaraj. Explaining further, she said that the Chipko movement was not just about saving the jungle. "When women embraced the trees to protect them, they knew that the jungle was important because it had a direct link with the river. While those who wanted timber saw the jungle only as a source or revenue the women knew it was irrevocably linked to water, soil and air," said Shiva.

She also bemoaned the fact that we as a nation have not focused on Gandhi's scientific contribution.

While telling the world of Swaraj, Gandhi had said that 'the industrial revolution is such that one only needs to be patient and it will self destruct'.

Today we are seeing the self-destruction happening through pollution, she said.

She said there was a need to look at Gandhi through ecology "We need to overcome the separation between means of production and people," said Shiva.