Ensure fire safety: Gujarat University VC Himanshu Pandya

The direction follows a fire in Gujarat University on Monday when certain interviews were being conducted.

Gujarat University (GU) vice chancellor Himanshu Pandya, on Tuesday, asked all the HODs to ensure that there is enough fire safety mechanism in their buildings.

The direction follows a fire in Gujarat University on Monday when certain interviews were being conducted. If there is no facility to meet such an eventuality, kindly install it at the earliest, said the letter. They are also being directed to approach the estate department of the university for any kind of further guidance.