Dreams of new biz shattered: Man duped of Rs 53 lakh by three

A complaint was lodged with the Naroda police station on Tuesday after a 49-year-old businessman was duped of Rs 53 lakh by three in the name of installing machinery in his company.

The complaint was lodged by victim Ketan Patel, a resident of Naroda who is into copper wire trading business. In his complaint, he stated about one year ago, he came into contact with one of the accused identified as Nirajkumar Patel through a mutual friend. During the meeting, Niraj lured Ketan by proposing him that he has a business plan related to chemical production; once they set up the plant and start production, they will make huge profits.

Informing Ketan that Rs 50 lakh investment was required to set up the plant, Niraj asked the latter if he is interested to invest. After several meetings, Ketan finally agreed and took a project loan from the bank by mortgaging his house. The accused transferred the money to his account saying citing that he needs the money to buy a machine from Mumbai for manufacturing the chemicals. Unsuspecting Ketan obliged without asking a question.

When the machine was delivered, it did not manufacture chemicals as promised by Niraj. When he investigated the matter, he came to know the machine has been bought for some other purpose, and he was being cheated by Neeraj.

Regarding the matter, a complaint was lodged with the Naroda police station against Niraj Patel, Pravin Patel (friend of Niraj) and the company owner of Royal Industries.