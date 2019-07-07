Debt-ridden gambler arrested while trying to rob finance firm in Ahmedabad

A 27-year-old man was arrested by Ghatlodia police on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly tried to rob a gold finance company in Ahmedabad. Chirag Bhavsar lives in Nirnaynagar with his family and is a graphic designer by profession.

At around 2.15 pm on Saturday afternoon, Bhavsar allegedly went inside the office of India Infoline finance company in KK Nagar, wearing a helmet. He held the manager at gunpoint and told him to fill his bag with money from the ledger. Scared, the other employees complied with his orders and began to fill his bag.

Suddenly, the bank manager threw a steel glass at Bhavsar, distracting him. Taking advantage of his momentary surprise, the manager and others pounced on Bhavsar. After a brief struggle, during which Bhavsar even fired the gun in the air, he was overpowered.

Soon, Ghatlodia and Ahmedabad Crime branch officials reached the spot and Bhavsar was taken into custody. "Investigation revealed that Bhavsar was burdened by a gambling debt of Rs 8 lakh after the last IPL session," said ACP MA Patel of A division. "When he was unable to repay it, he planned the robbery." Bhavsar had availed of loans from the firm a few times in the past.

Failed Heist