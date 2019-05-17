Dead man's organs give new lease of life to seven in Surat

GRIEF AND GRATITUDE: So far, 677 persons have benefited through organ donations by Donate life

Donation of organs of a brain dead person in Surat gave new lease of life to seven persons in Gujarat, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The family of the man agreed to donate lungs, heart, liver, kidneys and eyes. Organisations dealing with organ donations say that such cases sets and example and create awareness about the importance of donation of organs.

According to Donate Life, a voluntary organisation based out Surat, Vrajesh Shah (42) who runs Industrial Training Institute in Surat was declared brain dead at Unique hospital on the night of May 12. Young Vrajesh had otherwise healthy organs. Dr Samir Gami of the hospital reached out to Donate Life, which promotes and facilitates organ donation. When explained about the importance of organ donation, Shah's father Navinchandra, mother Suryaben and wife Vaishali agreed to donate the organs of Vrajesh.

Eyes were donated to Surat-based Lokdrashti Chakshu Bank, while liver and kidneys were given to Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. Since there was no requirement of heart locally, it was flown to Mumbai where doctors of Fortis Hospital and lungs were flown to BGS Global Hospital in Bengaluru.

Nilesh Mandlewala, president of Donate Life informed that this is 22nd instance of heart donation through Donate life. The organisation has enabled transplant of 291 kidneys, 121 livers, seven pancreas, two lungs and 238 eyes. So far 677 persons have benefited through these organ donations.

The heart was transported from Surat hospital to Fortis Hospital, a distance of 269 km in 90 minutes. Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization and National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization also chipped with their contributions. Mandlewala said, "The route from the hospital to the airport should be declare green zone (green traffic signal) during transport of organs because these have to be transplanted in a time-bound manner. We are glad that we received all the assistance from local authorities.

GIVING LIVING