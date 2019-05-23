Headlines

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Dalit youth in Rajkot killed, family refuses to accept body

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani also joined the protest with the family, refusing to accept the body of the deceased

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 23, 2019, 06:30 AM IST

The murder of a Dalit youth in Rajkot has once again brought the Dalits out onto the streets. The youth, identified as Rajesh Sondarva, was allegedly beaten to death by some men of the Darbar community in Manekvada village of Rajkot. Incidentally, Sondarva's father had also been killed a year ago by members of the same community.

Sondarva was attacked late on Tuesday night while he was on his way home from Rajkot. He was rushed to the local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Soon, Dalits joined to protest the incident, leading to traffic snarls in several parts of the city. Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani also joined the protest with the family, refusing to accept the body of the deceased. Dalits also met Rajkot collector and carried out a protest on the office premises. Mevani has sought the formation of an SIT to investigate the case and has threatened to take the youth's body to Gandhinagar if the demands are not met. He has also sought compensation beyond the provisions made under the SC/ST act. The six people who had earlier been arrested for the death of Rajesh's father were later released on bail and it is suspected that, it's these very people who are behind the murder of the youth as well.

