Cyclone Vayu turns into depression, more rain in store for Gujarat

Twenty nine talukas of the state received rain on Saturday as an after effect of Cyclone Vayu that was to hit the state on June 13 but sidestepped it. The Met department has, however, warned that a weakened Vayu is likely to return to the coastal Saurashtra and Kutch on June 17 as a depression and bringing with it the possibility of rains in these regions.



"The intensity of depression and deep depression is much less. They bring a good amount of rain with reduced wind intensity," the department said. Strong wind speed of the order of 40-50 kilometres per hour gusting to 60 kilometres per hour very likely along and off Gujarat coast," it said



"The system is very likely to move nearly westwards during the next 24 hours with gradual weakening and recurve northeast awards thereafter and cross north Gujarat coast as a depression by the evening of June 17," the IMD said.





The IMD statement informed that the cyclone moved westwards with a speed of about 6 kilometres per hour overnight before positioning itself around 275 kilometres west-southwest of Porbandar and 330 kilometres west-southwest of Veraval on Saturday morning.The highest rainfall was recorded in Ranavav taluka which receiver 26 mm of rainfall upto 4 pm in the evening. The IMD said that the impact of Vayu had led to heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Saurashtra, while the entire state received scattered rainfall Saturday.Because of the impact of the cyclone, Sutrapada taluka of Gir Somnath received 108 mm rainfall in 24 hours till Saturday morning, while Talala in the same district received 102 mm rainfall, it said.