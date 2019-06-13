Cyclone Vayu: All flights to coastal districts suspended

With Cyclone Vayu intensifying its speed to coastal regions of Gujarat, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has suspended flights from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport to Porbandar, Diu, Kandla, Mundra and Bhavnagar. However, AAI has clarified that no other operations from Ahmedabad have been affected as yet.

Following strong winds, two flights to Mumbai — Air India Delhi-Mumbai and an international flight from Kuala Lumpur to Mumbai were diverted on Wednesday.

A statement from AAI said, "Flight operations from Ahmedabad to Porbandar, Diu, Kandla, Mundra and Bhavnagar have been cancelled for June 13. All other scheduled flights are likely to operate normally. However, passengers are requested to check with the concerned airlines for updated information." "As of now we have suspended 10 flights only for 24 hours starting midnight. The same will be extended based on the intensity of cyclone on June 13," sources said. On Tuesday, nearly 10 Mumbai-bound flights including three international flights and seven domestic flights were diverted to Ahmedabad due to poor visibility due to heavy rains.

For enquiry:

TruJet airlines: 9121177355; Air Deccan: 9051096600