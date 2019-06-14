Cyclone Vayu: Airports in coastal Gujarat to resume normal operations

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has lifted the suspension of flight operations at coastal region airports of Gujarat from June 13 midnight onwards. While the timings of starting flight operations at all airports differ, the AAI however has advised directors of those airports to give priority to relief and rescue operations.

At Kandla and Keshod airports, normal operations resumed from June 13 midnight whereas at Bhavnagar, the same will resume at 6 am onwards on June 14 and at Diu and Porbandar, it will resume from 10 am.

Officials said, "After assessing the situation and the prevalent weather patterns, the suspension of flights has been revoked."

An official statement of AAI said, "No damage to airport infrastructure or facilities has been reported in Gujarat and the "effect of Cyclone Vayu is milder at most of the airports. It was observed that the effect of Cyclone Vayu has been milder at most for the airports of Gujarat. The situation is normal at Surat, Bhuj, Keshod, Kandla, Jamnagar, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad."

According to the directors of the airports in the state, Diu, Porbandar and Bhavnagar airports are currently witnessing a wind speed between 30 to 60 Kmph. They have been asked to monitor the situation.

Power supply disrupted

Power supply has been disrupted in nearly 560 villages of Gujarat due to cyclone Vayu and all efforts are on to restore it, an official said. Shahmeena Husain, MD, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited said, “We are confident that the power supply will be restored soon in the 560 affected villages.”