Crop insurance: Congress camps at agriculture department

The Congress party took the issue of non-payment of crop insurance to farmer to the streets, with three MLAs camping out on Monday night at the office of Director of Agriculture. They demanded the details of the status of settlement of claims of farmers and after they failed to get any details from the government, claimed that the party will make it a campaign issue.

Brijesh Merja from Morbi, Rutvij Makwana from Chotial and Chirag Kaladia from Jamnagar conducted overnight protest at the office of Director of Agriculture in Gandhinagar on Monday night. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani termed the act of the MLAs as a stunt during election time saying that they are "shedding crocodile tears".