Ahmedabad

Court denies bail to Ramol gang rape accused

Notably, due to the alleged heinous crime by Ankit, the 19-year-old victim became pregnant and delivered a stillborn child




dna Correspondent

Updated: May 16, 2019, 06:20 AM IST



A sessions court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of the main accused in the Ramol gangrape case, Ankit Parekh, remarking that releasing him on bail in such a serious offence will send a wrong signal to the society. Notably, due to the alleged heinous crime by Ankit, the 19-year-old victim became pregnant and delivered a stillborn child. She died of kidney failure due to an overdose of abortion pills. The DNA test carried out by the police confirmed that Ankit was the biological father of the stillborn child.

The bench of additional sessions judge VJ Kalotara, during the hearing, said that it appears that the accused and co-accused had lured the girl on the pretext of filling her ATKT form and helping her to clear the test. She was allegedly brought to a guesthouse at Ramol Ring Road and the accused spiked her drink and thereafter, raped her.

Counsel for Ankit, who used to work as a clerk in the Zoology department of Gujarat University, contended before the court that there was no question of the DNA result being positive as he had never entered into a physical relationship with the victim. However, the court accepted the arguments of public prosecutor Sudhir Brahmbhatt. The latter contended that Ankit had the intention to sexually exploit the girl and if he is released on bail, he could affect the case.

Following the public prosecutor's submission, Justice Kalotara said: "This offence cannot be taken lightly. If the accused is released on bail in such a serious offence, it would send a wrong message to the society and this would give impetus to more such incidents. To prevent such a heinous crime and to ensure law and order in the society, he cannot be granted bail."

