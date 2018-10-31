Collegium recommends elevation of four high court CJs to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday recommended elevation of chief justices of four high courts, including Gujarat High Court, to the Supreme Court.

The Collegium unanimously recommended names of Justices R Subhash Reddy (Gujarat HC), MR Shah (Patna HC), Ajay Rastogi (Tripura HC), and Hemant Gupta (Madhya Pradesh HC), for elevation as Supreme Court judges.

Born in 1957 in an agricultural family in Medak district of Telangana, Justice Reddy is serving as chief justice of Gujarat high court since February 2016. Following his enrolment as a member of the Bar in 1980, his areas of practice included civil, criminal, and constitutional law. He was elevated as an additional judge of Andhra Pradesh high court in December 2002, and was sworn in as a permanent judge of the high court in 2004.

Justice Shah was elevated as judge of Gujarat high court from March 2004 and served till August 2018, before his transfer as CJ of Patna high court. Born in 1958, Justice Shah completed LLB from Gujarat University and enrolled as an advocate in 1982. He appeared in several cases of constitutional importance and involving great public interest. He also appeared in many important criminal matters representing CBI.

JOURNEY TO SC

