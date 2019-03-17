CM Vijay Rupani directs officers to help families of victims

Vijay Rupani on Saturday directed the senior officials to offer help to family members or relatives after the unfortunate incident.

The Gujarat government has initiated the actions to help the families of the victims of terror attack near Christchurch based two mosques in New Zealand. The chief minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday directed the senior officials to offer help to family members or relatives after the unfortunate incident.

Two Gujarat origin persons from Surat have been feared to be killed in the terror attack whereas a father-son duo are missing after the incident. The press release said, "The chief minister condemned the incident and showed sympathy for the victims and their families. The chief minister has directed the additional chief secretary in home department AM Tiwari to be in constant contact with the Indian High Commissioner in New Zealand Sanjiv Kohli to facilitate the family members of the victims for communication and to make other information available to them."

The chief minister has also directed the additional chief secretary in general administration department Sangeeta Singh and resident commissioner in New Delhi Arti Kanwar to remain in contact with the External Affairs ministry in New Delhi.

These two officials of Gujarat cadre have been directed to expedite the visa procedure for the family members of the victim.