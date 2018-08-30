CEPTian wins five national competitions on smart city design

Jil Sheth, who studied Bachelors of Construction Technology from CEPT University, won five national-level competitions organised by the Indian government

Smart city logos designed by a student of CEPT University for three cities in India have been selected to be implemented by the local governments. Jil Sheth, who studied Bachelors of Construction Technology from CEPT University, won five national-level competitions organised by the Indian government. While she bagged first position for smart city Udaipur, which will be adopted as the official logo now, she bagged second position in: 'Make Your City Smart - Phase- 2' of design park in Bhopal, 'Make Your City Smart - Phase- 2' –for design street in Bhopal, 'Make Your City Smart Phase 1' for Jabalpur, and came fourth in overall category. She also got a special mention in the Coimbatore smart city.

Speaking about the same, she said, "I have been interested in smart cities and its design since I joined CEPT University. I tried to make inclusive designs keeping elderly, differently-abled, and all types of people in mind. The coursework furthered my understanding for urban design. My designs are being implemented in the cities I won. Further to this, I acquired full scholarship and will study urban and regional planning at Edinburgh to deepen my knowledge about the same topic."

For Udaipur logo, she incorporated features of Udaipur city in the logo and chose colours and motifs accordingly. "Each logo of the cities differ from each other based on its heritage, specialities, culture, community, and more," she said.