CEPT university placements: Student bags Rs 13 lakhs

Faculty of Planning at CEPT university has recorded highest package across all disciplines in the recently concluded campus placement process. A student has bagged a package of Rs 13 lakhs from Deloitte. In the recently concluded campus placement of Faculty of Planning, more than 80% of its 93 students were placed in large multinational consultancy firms.

Speaking about the same, professor Anil Roy said, “Faculty of Planning offers specialisation in five areas including infrastructure, housing, transport, landuse and environment and this year students from all the five streams are well placed.

The major employers were multinational consultancy firms, private consultancies and government agencies. The top 10 recruiters this year were E&Y, Deloitte, CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory Ltd, Dara Shaw, Government of Gujarat, MEGA and UMTC, L&T IDPI, Lea Associates South Asia and Aarvee Consultants. E&Y has already hired a total of four students from Planning with a better compensation.

