bollywood

Bullet train: Gujarat government initiates land acquisition in 175 villages sans SIA

The Gujarat government has started the process of land acquisition for the bullet train project in 175 villages without social impact assessment (SIA). The government is now mulling out-of-court settlements with the farmers of 21 villages who have challenged the land acquisition process in the high court. The government has already issued the notification for the land acquisition.

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:25 AM IST

The Gujarat government has started the process of land acquisition for the bullet train project in 175 villages without social impact assessment (SIA). The government is now mulling out-of-court settlements with the farmers of 21 villages who have challenged the land acquisition process in the high court. The government has already issued the notification for the land acquisition.

Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel said: "We are following the process as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Gujarat Amendment) Act, 2016. The notification for acquisition also has been issued under Article 11 of the said Act. We will strictly abide by the act, but we will also make sure that no injustice is meted out to the farmers for this project."

It is noteworthy that the Gujarat government has done away with the procedure of SIA when the Center's Act of 2013 was amended. The project passes through eight districts – Ahmedabad, Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Valsad. Farmers in Valsad, Surat and Navsari districts have opposed the land acquisition.

The government has pushed for out-of-court settlements and has been offering farmers 25% more compensation against their land.

"We have decided to give four times the amount of land rates in rural areas as per Jantri or market rates, whichever is higher," Patel said. "We have also decided to award 25% more amount, if consent awards for land is given by farmers willingly."

The bullet train will cover 508 km between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The Gujarat government needs 676 hectare land from a total of 196 villages for this project. The authorities have identified land for 90% of the route.

Last month, angry farmers in Vagaldhara village of Valsad district had driven away officials who had gone to the village for land survey and mapping. They want the state government to follow the Centre's Act of 2013 and carry out social impact assessment before acquiring land for the project.

UNHAPPY FARMERS

Last month, farmers from Vagaldhara village of Valsad district had driven away officials who had gone to the village for land survey and mapping. They want the state govt to follow the Centre’s Act of 2013 and carry out social impact assessment before acquiring land.

