BJP MLA Madhu Shrivastav's threats can violate MCC: CM Vijay Rupani

Threatening voters to vote in favour of BJP, as done by Waghodia MLA Madhu Shrivastav, can be a case of violation of Model Code of Conduct, but whether it is a case of party indiscipline will come later, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. He said that what Shrivastav has done is not proper, adding that the statement of the Gujarat BJP president, where he referred to a Congressmen as 'haramzado' has been misinterpreted.

"The EC has issued a notice to Madhu Shrivastav. He will reply to the notice. Threatening someone or giving them inducements to vote in favour of a certain party can be a violation of MCC. He should have been restrained," said Rupani. Shrivastav also threated a journalist who was reporting on the issue. State's chief electoral officer S Murali Krishna said that they are expecting the collector's report in connection to the incident in a couple of days, and would take appropriate action based on the report.

Terming what Shrivastav did as unfair, the CM said that it is not yet a matter of party indiscipline. "Let him first reply to the notice by EC. Whether it is a case of party indiscipline comes later," he said, adding, "Talking to him now is not necessary."