Beggar gang case: Rescued kids admit being kidnapped & forced to beg in Ahmedabad

A week after Mahila crime branch busted a beggar gang and arrested a couple, some of the rescued kids alleged that they were kidnapped from Surat and Pune by the gang members and brought to Ahmedabad where they were forced to beg and steal.

Last week, the cops busted a beggar gang by rescuing 17 children, including 5 boys and 12 girls, from the custody of the accused couple.

"During the primary investigation, the accused claimed the children to be their grandchildren. When asked, even the kids agreed to it," said Mini Joseph, ACP of Mahila crime branch.

However, the truth came to light during counselling of these children.

"They alleged that they were kidnapped from Surat and Pune by the gang members and brought to Ahmedabad, where the accused used to force them to beg and steal," added Joseph.

The arrested couple — Aanadi Salat and Sampat Mudaliyar — were residents of Manavnagar society in Vatva. Three of Aanadi's sons — Unish Salat, Betab Salat and a minor have also been booked in the case under Section 363(A) of Indian Penal Code for kidnapping or maiming a minor for purposes of begging.

While the cops have detained the minor, while a search for Unish and Betab is on. The Mahila crime branch has sent two teams to Surat and Pune to hunt them down. Cops suspect that they are the ones who are kidnapping children from Surat and Pune.

Meanwhile, the cops are awaiting the results of the DNA tests to confirm whether the rescued kids are related to the accused.