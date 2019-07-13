Beggar gang busted: 17 children rescued by Ahmedabad Mahila Crime Branch

A beggar gang fleecing kind-hearted souls in the city was busted late on Wednesday night. Mahila Crime Branch arrested a couple from the Vatva area for torturing and forcing children to beg and steal in different areas of the city. 17 children, including 5 boys and 12 girls, were rescued from their custody.

The arrested couple identified as Aanadi Salat and Sampat Mudaliyar were residents of Manavnagar society in Vatva. Three of Aanadi's sons — Unish Salat, Betab Salat and a minor — have also been booked in the case.

Late on Wednesday night, six teams of Mahila Crime Branch raided a house in Manavnagar society in Vatva and arrested the couple. While 17 children were rescued from the house, one managed to escape.

During primary interrogation, the accused claimed the children to be their grandchildren. When asked, even the rescued children agreed to it. However, the accused did not have any proof to confirm their claim.

"We suspect that accused are running a racket and the children have been threatened and manipulated," said Mini Joseph, ACP of Mahila crime branch, adding, "We have registered a case under Section 363(A) of Indian Penal Code against the accused."

DNA test to confirm crime

To confirm the crime, the cops will soon run a DNA test of the accused and the children. Cops suspect that the children have been trained what to say in case they are ever caught by cops. Thus, they start running away the moment they spot one.

Burn and injury marks on kid's bodies

Medical examination of the children revealed that the children were tortured by the accused. They had several burns and injury marks on their bodies. It was also revealed that when the children denied following their orders, the accused would torture them by spraying chilly powder in their eyes.

"Grandparents would never behave like this with their grandchildren. Once we get the medical report and DNA test results, we will have more clarity in the case," said Joseph.

How the incident came into light

The incident came into light after the Vatva police officials arrested two minor girls of 8 and 12-year-old from the Vatva area in a theft case around nine months ago. Both were handed over to the Children Welfare Committee.

During counselling, they revealed that they are sisters and belong to Pune. They were brought to Ahmedabad by Aanadi Salat who forced them into begging and stealing.

Giving more details about the torture they were inflicted upon by the accused, one of the girls even revealed that more children were involved in the racket.

Inter-state racket, suspect cops

During primary investigation, it was revealed that Salat's son was also involved in the racket. It also came into light one of her sons lives in Surat while the other stays in Pune. Cops suspect that her sons kidnap children from Surat and Pune, and bring them to Ahmedabad. "We suspect that its a huge racket and many more people are involved in it," said Joseph.

