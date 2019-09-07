Another extension, but Vadodara Enviro Channel Ltd yet to meet norms

This is the fourth such extension given by the pollution control body to ensure that VECL gets its act together.

The Vadodara Enviro Channel Ltd (VECL) that managed to earn another extension from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board has still not managed to bring down the COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand) and other important parameters of its treated wastewater discharge to an acceptable limit.

This is the fourth such extension given by the pollution control body to ensure that VECL gets its act together. The last three-month notice to VECL was to expire in early August. However, an additional extension was given for a month which got expired on Friday.

According to Paryavaran Suraksha Samiti’s Rohit Prajapati, the latest extension is not legally tenable. He said,” Even after the extension, the COD and other parameters of the ‘treated’ water being discharged by VECL is nowhere near the acceptable limits.” He added the CPCB has also directed the officials to take action against the company.

“We had issued a fresh one-month extension to VECL based on the progress report they submitted to us. The extensions can be given if the body is convinced that VECL is taking steps to address the issue,” said an official close to the matter.

When asked about the actions taken by VECL so far, the official said there were several criteria and it needed to be as per the action plan submitted by the organisation.

Satish Panchal, MD VECL did not respond to messages from DNA neither did NM Tabhani, member secretary GPCB.

It should be noted that the VECL had got a three-month extension in February this year against the closure notice issued by the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB).

The breather had come after the organisation submitted a time-bound action plan to bring ensure that effluent is discharged by it meets the set norms.

Earlier in January, the VECL which treats the wastewater generated by over 300 units in and around Vadodara had been issued a closure notice on December 13 by the pollution control body for failing to meet water quality criteria of the wastewater it treats and releases.

The company had then moved the high court against the stay but failed to get any reprieve.

The GPCB was forced into action after Vadodara-based NGO Paryavaran Suraksha Samiti issued a contempt notice to the pollution body apart from the MoEF, CPCB and the nodal officers appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to implement the Supreme Court order. The SC in its order had ordered the closure of all such industrial units that failed to meet pollution norms.