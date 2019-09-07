Another extension, but Vadodara Enviro Channel Ltd yet to meet norms

Headlines

Apple AirPods available at just Rs 250 in Flipkart sale ahead of Apple event, but there’s a catch

Mukesh Ambani backed top 15 start-ups, know how much he invested

Mukesh Ambani bags rights to stream Indian cricket team matches till 2028 for Rs 5959 crore

Meet IAS officer Junaid Ahmad, average student, who cracked UPSC in fifth attempt, secured AIR...

Viral video: Plates and chairs fly as chaotic brawl erupts at Pakistani wedding, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple AirPods available at just Rs 250 in Flipkart sale ahead of Apple event, but there’s a catch

Mukesh Ambani backed top 15 start-ups, know how much he invested

Meet IAS officer Junaid Ahmad, average student, who cracked UPSC in fifth attempt, secured AIR...

Most-awaited films and web series releasing on OTT in September 2023

Happy birthday Jungkook: 9 times BTS' singer inspired us

9 foods that make you look older

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Full Match Highlights | Pathirana, Asalanka Shine In Sri Lanka's Victory

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Ayushmann Khurrana says Dream Girl 2 has same audience as Gadar 2: 'Jo magnifying glass leke baithe hain...'

Neeyat OTT release: When, where to watch Vidya Balan-starrer murder mystery film

'Home won't be same...': Madhuri Dixit pens heartfelt note as her kids Ryan, Arin leave for college

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Another extension, but Vadodara Enviro Channel Ltd yet to meet norms

This is the fourth such extension given by the pollution control body to ensure that VECL gets its act together.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Sep 07, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Vadodara Enviro Channel Ltd (VECL) that managed to earn another extension from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board has still not managed to bring down the COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand) and other important parameters of its treated wastewater discharge to an acceptable limit.

This is the fourth such extension given by the pollution control body to ensure that VECL gets its act together. The last three-month notice to VECL was to expire in early August. However, an additional extension was given for a month which got expired on Friday.

According to Paryavaran Suraksha Samiti’s Rohit Prajapati, the latest extension is not legally tenable. He said,” Even after the extension, the COD and other parameters of the ‘treated’ water being discharged by VECL is nowhere near the acceptable limits.” He added the CPCB has also directed the officials to take action against the company.

“We had issued a fresh one-month extension to VECL based on the progress report they submitted to us. The extensions can be given if the body is convinced that VECL is taking steps to address the issue,” said an official close to the matter.

When asked about the actions taken by VECL so far, the official said there were several criteria and it needed to be as per the action plan submitted by the organisation.

Satish Panchal, MD VECL did not respond to messages from DNA neither did NM Tabhani, member secretary GPCB.

It should be noted that the VECL had got a three-month extension in February this year against the closure notice issued by the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB).

The breather had come after the organisation submitted a time-bound action plan to bring ensure that effluent is discharged by it meets the set norms.

Earlier in January, the VECL which treats the wastewater generated by over 300 units in and around Vadodara had been issued a closure notice on December 13 by the pollution control body for failing to meet water quality criteria of the wastewater it treats and releases.

The company had then moved the high court against the stay but failed to get any reprieve.

The GPCB was forced into action after Vadodara-based NGO Paryavaran Suraksha Samiti issued a contempt notice to the pollution body apart from the MoEF, CPCB and the nodal officers appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to implement the Supreme Court order. The SC in its order had ordered the closure of all such industrial units that failed to meet pollution norms.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dreaming about money? Know the different kinds of money related dreams and their meanings

IND vs PAK head-to-head record: Which team has upper hand? Check stats for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Neeti Mohan sings K-drama Goblin song Stay With Me, netizens say 'damn her Korean accent': Watch

Petrol, diesel becomes cheaper in Chennai, Noida, Agra and expensive in Gurugram; check fuel rates of your city

Government calls special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, agenda unknown

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE