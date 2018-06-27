Amit Shah unveils monumental steel Charkha at the Sabarmati Riverfront

Headlines

Wordle 837 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 4

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

Sachin Tendulkar named ICC global ambassador for cricket World Cup 2023

DNA TV Show: Back-to-back earthquakes jolt Nepal, rattle Delhi NCR; Know most dangerous zones

'Coming soon...': Railways minister shares inner look of Vande Bharat sleeper coaches; see pics here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 837 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 4

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

Sachin Tendulkar named ICC global ambassador for cricket World Cup 2023

2023 ODI World Cup: Current ODI rankings of all 10 teams

8 Famous waterparks in India

7 Best detective movies to watch on Netflix

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi: Ammy, Binnu, Jasmin And Mahi Talk About Their Film | Part 1

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

Akshay Kumar recalls his interaction with late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill before Mission Raniganj: 'He was so...'

Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira are blessed with a baby girl, couple says 'we're on cloud nine'

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Amit Shah unveils monumental steel Charkha at the Sabarmati Riverfront

The Charkha is made of stainless steel, 21 feet long, 11 feet tall and 6.5 feet broad

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 27, 2018, 03:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Tuesday, BJP national president and member of Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah unveiled the monumental steel Charkha at the Sabarmati Riverfront. The Charkha is made of stainless steel, 21 feet long, 11 feet tall and 6.5 feet broad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is popularising Khadi among the youth, said Amit Shah. During the event, he said that Mahatma Gandhi has brought Khadi Revolution, while Narendra Modi will bring Sweet Revolution.

"Narendrabhai has simplified the message of Khadi. We can see the result in last four years. There is 133 per cent rise in Khadi sale in last four years, which used to see growth at 6 per cent annually earlier," said Amit Shah.

"He has connected employment with Khadi. He has used Charkha as a weapon against unemployment. In the last two and a half years, we have distributed over 30,000 Charkhas. Gandhiji had brought Khadi revolution while Narendra Modi will bring Sweet Revolution," said Shah. He said like Charkha is connected with Mahatma Gandhi, honey will be associated with Narendra Modi.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, said, "It was in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi began his freedom movement from Ahmedabad. The city inspired him to begin his saga with the spinning wheel. Hence, we felt that it is an apt place to pay him tribute."

...& ANALYSIS

  • The Khadi and Village Industries Commission is going to distribute Charkha in all the jails where Mahatma Gandhi was imprisoned.
     
  • The Charkha, with support of electricity, will spin daily for two hours from 7 pm to 9 pm at the Riverfront.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Bihar releases caste census data; here's what it revealed

Elvish Yadav wants to return Bigg Boss trophy after netizens troll him for his ‘bad acting skills’: ‘Isko courier...'

Mukesh Ambani-backed Dunzo in trouble? Co-founder to exit Rs 6660 crore firm, know controversy

Meet businessman who became founder at 17, now chairman of Rs 30,000 crore firm

Tamil Nadu: Hundreds of teachers protest for equal pay, permanent jobs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE