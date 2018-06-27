Amit Shah unveils monumental steel Charkha at the Sabarmati Riverfront

The Charkha is made of stainless steel, 21 feet long, 11 feet tall and 6.5 feet broad

On Tuesday, BJP national president and member of Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah unveiled the monumental steel Charkha at the Sabarmati Riverfront. The Charkha is made of stainless steel, 21 feet long, 11 feet tall and 6.5 feet broad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is popularising Khadi among the youth, said Amit Shah. During the event, he said that Mahatma Gandhi has brought Khadi Revolution, while Narendra Modi will bring Sweet Revolution.

"Narendrabhai has simplified the message of Khadi. We can see the result in last four years. There is 133 per cent rise in Khadi sale in last four years, which used to see growth at 6 per cent annually earlier," said Amit Shah.

"He has connected employment with Khadi. He has used Charkha as a weapon against unemployment. In the last two and a half years, we have distributed over 30,000 Charkhas. Gandhiji had brought Khadi revolution while Narendra Modi will bring Sweet Revolution," said Shah. He said like Charkha is connected with Mahatma Gandhi, honey will be associated with Narendra Modi.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, said, "It was in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi began his freedom movement from Ahmedabad. The city inspired him to begin his saga with the spinning wheel. Hence, we felt that it is an apt place to pay him tribute."

