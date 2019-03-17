Amit Shah for Gandhinagar, BJP cadres sing in chorus

The BJP cadres in Gujarat unanimously proposed the name of party chief Amit Shah for Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. The leaders and workers of party who met observers for seat on Saturday proposed that Shah should replace sitting MP LK Advani.

The panel of observers Pruthviraj Patel, Natuji Thakor and Dr Nimaben Acharya visited Ahmedabad city BJP and Gandhinagar city BJP office to receive representation from the ticket aspirants but all the workers and leaders proposed just one name.

Talking to DNA, Pruthviraj Patel said, "Gandhinagar is the seat where BJP has been fielding top leaders on this seat for Lok Sabha polls. Earlier the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee also had contested the polls from here, whereas senior leader LK Advani also went to Parliament for six times from same seat. Now the BJP cadres have expectations that a senior leader from center only should contest polls."

"We went to Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar offices of the party to meet the workers and they all have conceded that they would work for the candidate whom party's central leadership gives the ticket. None of them pushed any name and unanimously decided to not to propose for anyone on this seat. We will put this report before the state BJP's parliamentary board"

The parliamentary board of Gujarat BJP is going to start the scrutiny and shortlisting of aspirants on each of the seats from Sunday onwards. The three days meeting will be held at CM Vijay Rupani's residence in Gandhinagar and the board will receive the reports from team of observers for each of the 26 Lok Sabha seats.

A senior BJP leader said, "Amit Shah's term as BJP chief has already expired in January this year but the same was extended up to Lok Sabha polls. He may contest the polls and can become minister in PM Modi's cabinet, if party comes back to power."