Ahmedabad

AMC issues showcause notice to Apple hospital after fire

According to AMC officials, on the day of the incident itself, they sealed the canteen and even the electrical supply of the hospital and the canteen were cut off

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 16, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

Two days after the canteen of the Apple Multi Speciality Pediatric Hospital caught fire, the estate department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) issued a showcause notice to the hospital. According to AMC officials, on the day of the incident itself, they sealed the canteen and even the electrical supply of the hospital and the canteen were cut off.

While investigating, AMC officials found out that the canteen had been illegally constructed on the terrace of the building, without any kind of permission or approval taken from the authorities to construct it.

On Wednesday, Rajendra Jadav, deputy estate officer of west zone confirmed the issuance of a notice to the hospital authorities and said that they had been given three days' time to submit an explanation regarding the illegal construction of the canteen.

AMC officials asked the hospital authorities to demolish the illegal property within three days, failing which, it would be demolished by the AMC and a fine would be imposed.

On May 13, about 18 newborns and infants along with 400 others inside Dev Building had a narrow escape after a massive fire broke out at Apple Multi Speciality Pediatric Hospital terrace that is a part of the building near Parimal Cross Road. The canteen and waiting area in the building had been illegally constructed on the terrace for patients and visitors. The fire was caused due to a cylinder leak. No casualties were reported in the fire.

The situation was brought under control by a team of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service (AFES) department and all the people were rescued. All patients were rushed to another hospital and the fire was extinguished before it could spread further.

