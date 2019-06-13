AMC gears up to face cyclone, cancels leaves of fire brigade, emergency staff

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has geared up to meet any eventuality following the cyclone 'Vayu' that will hit the coast of Gujarat on Thursday. Mayor Bijal Patel said on Wednesday said that leaves of fire brigade personnel and other emergency staff have been cancelled with immediate effect.

Hospitals and allied health centres have been put on emergency mode to tackle any eventuality. Three teams of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services have been deployed in Porbandar and Dwarka, where the cyclone is supposed to strike.

Patel said that control rooms have been set up at Paldi (main control room) and all the seven zones. Personnel of Torrent Power are deployed at the control rooms to respond to a situation if electricity supply is hit.

READY TO FACE NATURE’S FURY 2.91 lakh – People to be evacuated from 10 districts Army and NDRF teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas

– People to be evacuated from 10 districts Army and NDRF teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas 408 – villages in 10 districts of Saurashtra likely to bear the brunt of Vayu HELPLINES Dwarka 02833232125

Jamnagar 02882553404

Porbandar 02862220800

Navsari 02637259401

Kutch 02832250080

Rajkot 02812471573

Chief Fire Officer M F Dastoor said that Ahmedabad is about 400 km away from the sea coast where 'Vayu' would be striking and if it reaches Ahmedabad, it would weaken substantially if at all it hits Ahmedabad. "Wind Speed would be at the most 65-70 km per hour. We are prepared to meet any eventuality," said Dastoor.

"We have cancelled leaves of entire staff of fire brigade and those at important positions. Senior officials will survey in their respective areas to locate dangerous hoardings. These will be removed at the earliest. We are clearing the drainage lines and will respond immediately to cave-ins, if any. Staff of health department is put on stand-to," said Patel.

Dastoor informed that a staff of 550 personnel of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services is in the city. "We are adequately equipped with cutter machines, life jackets and life boasts. We have 125 swimmers. Recently appointed 14 officers have come in handy now," said Dastoor.