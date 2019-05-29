Alpesh Thakor says not joining BJP, criticises Congress's disconnect from voters

Headlines

Section 108 teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has to find missing billionaire to win his case, film to release on this date

One of India’s most profitable ever, made for Rs 7 crore, earned Rs 108 crore, film was released in..

This woman, once homeless, saved crores to retire at 38; but eats cat food to survive

How Ratan Tata created a resume to get a job at Tata Group, left company that’s worth over Rs 10 lakh crore now

Expensive things owned by Neeraj Chopra: Mustang GT, Range Rover, multi-crore brand deals and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How Ratan Tata created a resume to get a job at Tata Group, left company that’s worth over Rs 10 lakh crore now

Expensive things owned by Neeraj Chopra: Mustang GT, Range Rover, multi-crore brand deals and more

Meet the only Indian businessman who owns Rs 12 crore McLaren, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his father is…

10 nutrients for healthy bones other than calcium and vitamin D

10 popular South Korean actors

10 ways to lower uric acid levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Shah Rukh Khan's security gets tightened after protests outside Mannat, it's not because of Jawan, real reason is...

Naseeruddin Shah says 'mainstream cinema has ruined taste of audience': 'Every film has references from Mahabharata...'

The Vaccine War: R Madhavan watches Vivek Agnihotri film at USA screening, says 'totally blown out of my mind'

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Alpesh Thakor says not joining BJP, criticises Congress's disconnect from voters

With four of the turncoat Congress MLAs taking oath as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the Gujarat Assembly, questions are again being raised about the future of Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 29, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

With four of the turncoat Congress MLAs taking oath as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the Gujarat Assembly, questions are again being raised about the future of Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor.

Meanwhile, both the BJP and Thakor himself remained non-committal about the issue. While Thakor clearly stated that he was not joining the BJP, the BJP party leaders when questioned by media on the sidelines of the swearing-in of the new BJP MLAs said the question needed to be posed to Thakor and not them.

A news agency quoted Thakor as saying that he will not join the BJP although he is in contact with quite a few of their party leaders as an MLA.

"I meet several BJP leaders as I am an MLA and I have to work for my constituency, but I have no plans of joining the BJP," said Thakor to media persons. Later, he also criticised the functioning of the Congress saying they are only interested in organising press conferences.

He said that the Congress was bound to be defeated in the Lok Sabha polls as the party has no presence at the ground and only emphasizes on organising press conferences. "Congress had no booth agents at more than 500 booths. They have lost connection with the ground level and its leaders only do pressers sitting in the party office. They should rather reach out to people in villages and try to solve their problems," said Thakor.

"Congress has become a party without any public support, without any booth management. It has become a party of only leaders," he lashed out. "The way Congress is working is the reason why they failed to understand what people want. Congress did not find a way to sort out public issues. Congress does not have strong people they have only 'chela chapatas'," he said.

It should be noted that in early may Thakor, who has considerable sway among the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and is an MLA from Radhanpur, had stepped down from all posts of the Congress party alleging discrimination by the party. He, however, had not resigned as an MLA and had insisted that he would not join the BJP.

Since then his jump to the Saffron party has been a matter of speculation. Earlier in April end, a Congress delegation led by Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda and Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani had sought Thakor's on the grounds that he had resigned from all posts in the party and was indulging in anti-party activities. Interestingly, the party had not sought disqualification of MLA Dhavalsinh Thakor and MLA Bharatsinh Thakor who had accompanied the OBC leader in resigning from Congress posts.

—With agency inputs

‘Cong Bound To Lose’ 

  • It should be noted that in early May Alpesh Thakor had stepped down from all posts of the Congress alleging discrimination by the party. He, however, had not resigned as an MLA 
  • He said the Cong was bound to lose LS polls as the party has no presence at the ground & was detached from voters

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the only Indian businessman who owns Rs 12 crore McLaren, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his father is…

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans in Ahemdabad go bald, replicate actor’s bandaged look to promote Jawan

Soni Razdan pens note on cancel culture after Ranbir's trolling over Alia Bhatt's lipstick comment: 'People deciding...'

Meet engineer-turned-IFS officer who failed UPSC exam twice, his AIR is...

How Ratan Tata created a resume to get a job at Tata Group, left company that’s worth over Rs 10 lakh crore now

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE