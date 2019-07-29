Headlines

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Worker steals gold worth Rs 11 lakh from shop

The complaint was lodged by Jitendra Soni, a resident of Naranpura and owner of Ashapuri gold ornament shop located in the Supermall of CG Road

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 29, 2019, 06:50 AM IST

A complaint of theft was lodged with the Navrangpura police station on Saturday after Rs 11 lakh worth of gold stolen by a worker from a jewellery shop in CG Road.

The complaint was lodged by Jitendra Soni (37), a resident of Naranpura and owner of Ashapuri gold ornament shop located in the Supermall of CG Road. He stated in his complaint that around two months back the accused identified as Nitai Bera, a resident of Rajkot came in contacted him regarding the job.

As Bera had a great skill in making ornament designs, Soni recruited him. On May 14, 2019, Bera was assigned to make an ornament from 359 gram of gold worth Rs 11 lakh. The entry was also done at the registry of the godown. On July 17, 2019, when Bera didn't come to work. Bera said that his wife was pregnant and there was an emergency at home, so he had left for Rajkot. He also said that he would return to work the next day.

On July 18, when there was no sign of Bera, Soni again called him, but the phone was switched off. This got Soni suspicious, and he checked the locker. He found that the gold worth Rs 11 lakh was missing from the locker.

Several attempts were made by Soni to contact Bera, but he was out of reach. Later on Saturday, a complaint was lodged against him with the Navrangpura police station and further investigation is on. PB Desai, inspector said, "Right now we have lodged a complaint and have started an investigation to nab down the accused. With the help of the technical team, we are trying to trace down his last location and soon he will be hunted down."

  • Bera was assigned to make an ornament from 359 gram of gold worth Rs 11 lakh. Soni, the owner, grew suspicious after he did not report to work the next day. 
     
  • On July 18, Soni again called him, but the phone was switched off. Several attempts were made by Soni to contact Bera, but he was out of reach. 
     
  • A complaint has been filed, the accused is on the run

