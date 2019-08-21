Ahmedabad: Woman threatened by teen lover, booked

A complaint was lodged with the Vastrapur police station by a 34-year-old woman after she received death threat from her 19-year-old lover. The accused was forcing the women to marry him, and when she denied, he threatened to abduct and kill her.

The complaint was lodged by Sunita (34), a resident of Bhavnagar, and mother of a 13-year-old son. She stated in her complaint that she got married in the year 2004 and in the year 2016, she separated from her husband and was living with her son. Sunita was working with an NGO, where she came in contact with the accused, Gaurang Mehta, a resident of Bhavnagar (15-year-old back then), and got into relationship.

After Mehta turned 19, he started forcing Sunita to marry him. When Sunita rejected his requests, he became abusive. A couple of months back, Sunita shifted to her father's house with her son.

After which, Mehta started to threaten her on phone calls. On Sunday, Mehta again called her and said that he is aware of her residence and if she gets married to someone else, he will abduct and kill her. The creepy lover even told her that he is nearby her father's house and is going to stab her.

After the call, a complaint was lodged with the Vastrapur police by Sunita and later, Mehta was nabbed by Vastrapur police.

MM Jadeja, Inspector of Vastrapur police station said, " As per the complaint, on Sunday late night, we arrested the accused and later he was released on bail. during the primary investigation, it was revealed that the lady and the boy were in a relationship. But when the lady denied to marry him, he started to threaten her."

Consent matters

The boy and the woman were in a relationship for the last four years. When the woman denied his request to marry him, the boy started abusing her and gave her death threats