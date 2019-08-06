Ahmedabad: Woman steals gold worth Rs 1.5 lakh from Joyalukkas showroom

A complaint of theft was lodged with the Ellis bridge police on Sunday after a woman stole gold ornaments worth Rs 1.5 lakh from Joyalukkas jeweller showroom.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon in Panchvati area of the city. The complaint was filed by one of the employees of showroom, identified as Mrunal Dilip (28), a resident of Ellis bridge area. He stated that on Saturday afternoon, a well-dressed lady came in to buy gold bangles.

As per her request, the sales department started showing different designer gold bangles. After looking at some of the bangles the lady left the shop without buying anything. Later, when the employees started to count the gold ornaments, they found a pair of bangles worth Rs 1.5 lakh missing.

While checking the CCTV footage, they found the lady stealing the bangles without the knowledge of salesman.

Regarding the same, a complaint was registered with the Ellis bridge police against that woman and further investigation is on.

AS Patel, Inspector of Ellis bridge police station, said, "We have clear footage of the woman stealing the valuables from the showroom. Till now we have not been able to find the accused. However, during the primary investigation, we have got some links in the matter and soon she will be in the custody."

